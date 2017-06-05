Here’s why Baywatch villain Priyanka Chopra wants to play Batgirl

It’s definitely not cliché because that’s Priyanka Chopra for you, So GET READY!

Baywatch is an American action comedy film starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach.

Batgirl now doesn’t have a release date, but it will be DC’s next woman-helmed movie after Wonder Woman, and it is sure to come out before Wonder Woman 2.

Recently, it was announced that a new Batgirl will be casted this year and as the hunt for the women is on, it seems like Priyanka Chopra has pushed in her name for the character.

The movie, however, could not produce much positive results at the US Box Office.

On Friday, Wonder Woman, the fifth film in the DC Extended Universe, made Rs 2.5 crore.

The Seth Gordon-directed movie was expected to show big leap on Saturday to match the expectations of its makers and distributors.

After making a good mark in Hollywood, actress Priyanka Chopra has now raised desire to play a character of a supergirl, specifying it to Batgirl.

According to Box Office India, the film made Rs 1.7 crore on Satruday, which is only a little over what it made on opening day, including Thursday previews.

Besides English version, Baywatch was also dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu India. But their calculations have gone wrong with the desi girl factor absolutely failing to translate into big bucks for them.