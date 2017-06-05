Hero off-duty policeman and rugby player ‘tackled knifeman’ during London Bridge attacks

For the third time in three months, British Prime Minister Theresa May, clad in black, stood before Downing Street to address the nation, after a terrorist attack had taken place – first in Westminster, then in Manchester and late this Saturday night by London Bridge and neighbouring Borough Market.

The visit would be meant to show solidarity with Britain in the wake of a string of terrorist attacks that rocked the London Bridge area on Saturday evening.

The attacks began when a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge. Shortly after, three attackers emerged and began stabbing people in Borough Market.

The “hero” officer – said to be a rugby player – is in a critical condition after trying to take on the attacker and sustaining knife wounds, the BBC reported. Twenty-two people died in a suicide bombing after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on May 23, in an attack allegedly carried out by a 22-year-old Brit. That incident, which killed more than 20 people, was also treated as a terrorist attack.

Facebook on Sunday said it condemned the London attacks.

The president was also reportedly asked to refrain from visiting London this week, with a City Hall source telling The Times’ Sam Coates that “it might not be the best time”. In a less direct attack, Corbyn told a news channel that he hoped the attack would be used to reflect on the needs to have sufficient police officers (as well as intelligence) – an issue that has repeatedly come up in the course of the election campaign.

Trump ended with: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism”. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”, Trump wrote. “We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach global agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremist and terrorist planning”.

“Using a combination of technology and human review, we work aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform as soon as we become aware of it – and if we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone’s safety, we notify law enforcement”.

On Sunday, he revisited his frequent campaign against “political correctness” and said the USA must “get down to the business of security for our people”. Khan did not say there was no reason to be alarmed at any point.

London mayor Sadiq Khan-elected a year ago and the first Muslim to head a major Western capital-had earlier said Britons should not be alarmed to see a higher police presence on the streets of London following the incident.

Some senior figures criticised the government’s strategy more swiftly than had been the case following the previous attacks, including Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former spokesperson, who described May’s speech as “highly political and ill judged”, on Twitter.