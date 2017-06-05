Hero who used SKATEBOARD to defend woman from London Bridge terrorist missing

Following Monday’s dawn raids, lone local resident tweeted: “It woke me up along with the whole street”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has characterised this latest incident as not directly related to, but rather influenced by, the previous attacks.

Ms Bishop spoke with the father of an Australian woman who is recovering in hospital, while another who received stitches is on his way back home.

He says the government has “very real concerns” about another two Australians.

Hedge also posted on Facebook that she was doing better, The Guardian reported. Morrison was stabbed while leaving a bar where he watched the Champions League soccer final.

Another 36 men and women are now in hospital, 21 of whom are in a critical condition, according to emergency services.

“My understanding is that, without hesitation, wearing his normal clothes, he dived in and tried to assist, and he I’m afraid was himself severely injured but utterly heroic”, she said.

Cassie Ferguson Rowe says her brother, Tyler Ferguson, held her and she died in his arms.

Although the three terrorists were able to wreak a great deal of havoc in a short space of time, an exceptionally fast police response meant they were shot dead within eight minutes of the first reports of the attack.

Julie Bishop told the ABC one Australian was in hospital, one was on the way home and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade was making enquiries on the condition of the third person. Both had been stabbed in the neck.

“I did my bit. but the authorities didn’t do their bit”.

Another Australian victim is reportedly Andrew Morrison from Darwin.

“All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife … I saw him lying on the ground on the sidewalk”.

Pedestrians walk past newly erected barriers separating the road from the pavement on Westminster Bridge following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London, Britain, June 5, 2017.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a USA -led coalition, said its militants were responsible for the attack, though it is unclear what links the attackers had to the group.

Plans to use bombs, such as at Manchester Arena, are rarer because plotters need to have the technical skills for such an appalling attack – but attacking people with cars and knives is far easier and has always been encouraged by so-called Islamic State and other jihadists.

Details are being kept closely under wraps, in stark contrast to last month’s Manchester bombing, when photos and information from the investigation were repeatedly leaked to the media.

Islamic State, losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a US -led coalition, had sent out a call on messaging service Telegram early on Saturday urging its followers to carry out attacks with trucks, knives and guns against “Crusaders” during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Relatives of the 34-year-old, who moved to London a year ago from Brisbane, said she was slashed in the throat while taking cover under a table from an attacker.

While British pollsters all predict May will win the most seats in Thursday’s election, they have given an array of different numbers for how big her win will be, ranging from a landslide victory to a much more slender win without a majority.

