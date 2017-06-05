Heroes emerge from horror of London terror attack

The British Transport Police said one of their officers, among the first to arrive, took the attackers on armed only with his baton and was seriously wounded.

London Metropolitan Commissioner Cressida Dick said Sunday that police believe they had killed all of the attackers and that they “believed” that the incident was under control.

On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

No details have been released about the three suspects, who were shot dead within minutes by police in London.

A Frenchman was killed and seven others were wounded in the London terror attack, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Sunday during a visit to Tunisia.

Following the attack in London which claimed the lives of seven people and left dozens injured, a massive, fast-moving and dynamic investigation has swung into action.

The incident bore similarities to a March attack on Westminster Bridge, west of London Bridge, in which a man killed five people after driving into a crowd of pedestrians before stabbing a police officer in the grounds of parliament.

According to neighbours, the dead attacker lived there for about three years and was married with two children.

Authorities there say of 48 people wounded, 31 are still in hospital, with 21 in critical condition.

That sentiment was echoed by opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who said “those who wish to harm our people, divide our communities and attack our democracy will not succeed”. The three attackers had been wearing what looked like explosive vests that were later found to have been hoaxes.

It is the third terror attack in the United Kingdom in three months, following the vehicle and knife attack in Westminster in March, in which five people were killed, and the Manchester bombing less than two weeks ago, in which 22 people were killed.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

He attacked May for cutting police numbers during her tenure as interior minister and repeated his pledge to recruit 10,000 new police officers, including armed officers.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said Londoners should remain vigilant but added: “I’m reassured we are one of the safest global cities in the world”.

Condemning the attack, Theresa May said it was “time to say enough is enough”.

Witnesses described people running into a bar to seek shelter. There was a doctor in the pub and she helped him.

“It was really scary”, he said.

Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

Soon after, reports started coming in of stabbings at Borough Market, a nearby area full of bars and restaurants surrounding a popular food market. Police officers yelled at people to run from the area, and blasts were heard as officers performed a series of controlled explosions.

BBC has separately reported that an off-duty cop was also injured after rugby-tackling one of the knifemen.

Witnesses described how passers-by threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them. “They put pressure on the stab wound”.