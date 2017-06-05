US President Donald Trump on Sunday criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan for asking the British public to remain calm after the weekend terrorist attack.

The Metropolitan Police has said that the investigation into last night’s attack is “progressing rapidly”.

One victims of the London Bridge attack was named on Sunday by her family as Canadian Christine Archibald.

Potters Field Park is located near Tower Bridge in London, SE1 2AA. The four women, whose faces were covered as they left the building, were escorted by officers into the back of two waiting police vans and then driven away.

Khan’s spokesman said Trump’s tweet “deliberately takes out of context” Khan’s remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they see armed officers on the streets.

The officer is among several dozen people who were hospitalized as a result of the attack.

It was the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.

Terror cops arrested 12 people in east London yesterday after it was revealed the jihadis were well known in the area.

Three men had used a white van to strike pedestrians on London Bridge and then attacked passers-by with knives at shops and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, according to the BBC. In part, the courts have ruled that his repeated attacks on Islamic terrorism and one-time call for a total ban on Muslims entering the country showed that his more limited block on travel to the US amounts to religious discrimination.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the recent attacks in the United Kingdom are linked together by the “single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism”.

“One case has been confirmed and the Australian concerned is in hospital, in the other case we are continuing to making inquiries”, he said in a statement.

During the United States presidential campaign a year ago, Mr Trump first proposed the ban on Muslims entering the U.S., but suggested he could make an exception for Mr Khan, who is London’s first Muslim mayor.