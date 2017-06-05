Hillary Clinton’s Response To The London Attacks Is Actually Presidential

Seven people are dead and 48 injured after the attack on Saturday night which saw three man swerve off the road near London Bridge and into pedestrians before stabbing at people indiscriminately in Borough Market.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The assailants ran people over on London Bridge before lunging seemingly at random at the crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars.

Police said counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday morning in connection with the attack.

The twisted trio murdered seven people after mowing down revellers in central London before going on a rampage wearing fake bomb vests and wielding hunting knives.

Earlier in the day, Trump cited the London attacks to push his March 6 executive order that would temporarily ban entry into the United States of people from six predominantly Muslim countries. "If we don't get smart it will only get worse", he tweeted. They asked Londoners to "remain calm but be alert and vigilant".

“Although he is seriously unwell, he was able to recount how he faced the attackers armed only with his baton, outside London Bridge station”, Crowther said in a statement.

“There are in the five that we have foiled and these three recent attacks, in some of them there are undoubtedly global dimensions”.

Paul Crowther, chief constable of the BTP, said the officer – who plays rugby in his spare time and is less than two years into his police career – showed “enormous courage in the face of danger”.

Travellers from London arriving in Calgary on Sunday afternoon said everything seemed normal at the airports and they didn’t notice any increased security.

“The rhetoric that has been coming from Daesh and other organisations has been to encourage people to take action into their own hands, to use low-tech methods, and undoubtedly when people see something which appears from their perverted point of view to be successful some people will be inspired by that, so that is most certainly a possibility”.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, the Conservative leader said outside her Downing Street office, where British flags flew at half-staff.

“They kept coming to try to stab me”.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Witnesses described how passers-by threw chairs and beer glasses at the attackers in an attempt to stop them.

“The fact that the response time to these attacks was really quite quick, and the authorities didn’t hesitate to shoot these individuals down, is a reflection of the fact that the police are on the front foot”, said Raffaello Pantucci, director of worldwide security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“There’s a lot of conversation about the security landscape and how to make even benches a protective feature so that it doesn’t make everyone feel like they are living in a fortress”, said Brooke Rogers, reader in risk and terror at King’s College London.