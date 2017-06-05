Hillary Clinton speaking at Baltimore fundraiser

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will speak at a fundraiser in Baltimore tonight – marking her first public visit to the city since she campaigned here past year. “I think she is very prepared to be president of the United States … and I think she has a right to analyze what happened, but we do have to move on”.

Major figures within the party are fed up with the justifications Clinton has been making over the past weeks for her historic loss to Republican Donald Trump in the November 8 presidential vote, The Hill reported Monday.

It will be the first time the former Democratic presidential nominee has made a public appearance in Maryland since last year’s primary election in April, when Clinton defeated Vermont Sen.

One long-time Clinton aide specifically objected to her speech at the Recode conference in California on Wednesday, where she blamed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) for her defeat.

“I set up my campaign and we have our own data operation”, Clinton said, according to a transcript of the conference.

The former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee also conversed about an upcoming adaptation of her 1996 book, which is thought to be a children’s book created to teach younger readers the concepts of citizenship and community service.

I have the ability to keep going informed Clinton and also said that she does not compare herself with people who have gone through hard and bad times. “The election was stolen from her, and that’s how she feels”.

“To go out there publicly again and again and talk about it?” “It’s not helpful to Democrats”.