Hillary ‘cracks’ covfefe: Secret note for Russian Federation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show”, Andrea Mitchell, NBC’s Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and the host of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports”, stated that former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s accusation that Americans directed and colluded with Russian Federation to “weaponize information” against her is “basically pointing to the Trump campaign”, a charge where Clinton “doesn’t have the evidence”, and is “drawing a conspiracy theory”. “I inherited nothing from the Democratic Party”, she said. Hillary started off insisting she “takes responsibility” for the decisions she made, but then turned around and blamed her election loss on everyone but herself.

“DNC data folks: today’s accusations are f****** bull****, and I hope you understand the good you did despite that nonsense”, he wrote.

“Eight of the top 10 political documentaries on Netflix, last time I checked, were screeds against President Obama and myself”, she said.

Hillary ought to put the oldie but goodie back in her Spotify rotation, because her obsession with finding scapegoats for the 2016 election is dragging Democrats down.

Give Clinton (or one of her lackeys) credit for this comeback, a play on Trump’s mysterious new pet word. Clinton never made a concerted effort in MI or Wisconsin, and these two states and Pennsylvania proved the difference after they each went by less than a point for Trump. “That had nothing to do with the data they got”.

Bonier added: “You can argue about whether or not they were behind Republicans”. “The campaign should look internally at its own data problems”.

Though she did not mention President Donald Trump by name, Clinton told the crowd she was “worried” by his presidency.

Still, there were elements of Clinton’s argument that are hard to dispute. And Clinton is even sort of right about the DNC and Wasserman Schultz, who was beset by problems even before the email hack that led to the WikiLeaks releases.

Rep. Keith Ellison evaded questions Friday about the bankruptcy of the Democratic National Committee in 2016.

Clinton did not even campaign in Wisconsin whereas Trump zeroed in on that state as well as others that had experienced a chronic loss of manufacturing jobs.

Did forces outside Hillary Clinton’s control cause her to lose the presidential election? “Her team thought they knew better”.

“Putin wants to bring us down”, Clinton remarked.

The Democrats need to be focusing on the future, a former DNC aide said in a report by The Hill. “We’re totally focused on building an infrastructure for success”. “We lost Senate seats, governors seats, and what it reflects is that we have to up our game at the DNC”.

DNC spokesman Michael Tyler said the party is in the process of overhauling its data and technological operations. According to Clinton, “low information voters” were easily swayed by the deluge of fake news on Facebook. Clinton and Trump had a snarky exchange on twitter over her statements.

” ‘There she goes, “vast right-wing conspiracy”, ‘ now it’s a vast Russian conspiracy”, she said. “Because we’ve got to have this in one place so people can utilize it”.