‘Hindi Medium’ surpasses Rs 50 crore mark

The film, which has completed 17 days at the box office, is likely to beat Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend lifetime collection. Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium is doing well at the box office despite the other entries at the box office, the film manages to attract the audience towards the theaters.

Actor Irrfan Khan starrer comedy-drama film Hindi Medium has emerged as a “winner” at the box office by collecting Rs 53.60 crore so far.

“‘Hindi Medium’ crosses Rs 50 crore”. Despite the newcomers in theatres this week – Priyanka Chopra‘s Baywatch and horror flick Dobaara – Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s light-hearted and meaningful flick stood firm to achieve the Rs. 50 cr and it totally deserved all the love it has received. While it earned Rs 1.75 crore on its third Friday, the collections on Saturday and Sunday read Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 2.75 crore respectively. Irrfan Khan’s film is rocking the box office steadily, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office collection of the film.

Although Hindi Medium witnessed a slow start, it picked up pace in the following days owing to its strong content, which eventually resulted in positive word of mouth publicity.

“Hindi Medium” is a restatement that today an Irrfan Khan starrer is a commercially successful film apart from being a critical one. Made on a budget of Rs 22 crore, the has already recovered Rs 15 crore from digital, satellite, music and overseas rights.