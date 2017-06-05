Historic Dover win for Johnson

And also because Yarborough won – a lot – which is what Johnson has been doing also.

Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team is facing significant penalties after a left-rear wheel came off Busch’s auto during Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway.

He then tipped his cap – more like, his tribute helmet – toward Yarborough.

“I really thought when I walked through the doors I was going to Cale Yarborough’s race shop”, Johnson said.

Johnson again made history Sunday at his favorite track – and he worked hard to take this checkered flag.

Truex was mired in traffic at that point and fought his way back to third, but couldn’t make progress from the second row on an overtime restart before the race ended abruptly with a wreck on the backstretch froze the field with Johnson in the lead, Larson second and Truex third.

“I was able to get the power to the ground”, Johnson said of his restart. After checking video replays, NASCAR quickly determined that Johnson had won his 83 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race – tying Cale Yarborough in all-time wins. The 42 (Larson), the 48 (Johnson), us – I think we were all so close.

Growing up in El Cajon, California, Jimmie Johnson idolized Cale Yarborough. “I don’t know how many times I nearly thought I was going to crash, but hung on to it and made a good day out of it”.

“I’m disappointed that I didn’t win, but I’m proud of the effort that our team put in and proud of myself for the effort I put in most of the race”.

The 21-year-old Jones picked up championship points in each of the first two stages, finishing eighth in Stage 1 (three points) and ninth (two points) in the second.

The victory gives Johnson 11 in his career at the Monster Mile, and his third Monster Energy Series win in 2017.

“It’s just disappointing”, Larson said as Johnson took a victory lap. About two seconds behind him sat 41-year-old Jimmie Johnson, who already had 82.

His says loud and clear he has a deep respect for NASCAR’s greats.

Martin Truex Jr. won the first two stages.

Elliott won the pole at the Daytona 500, reeled off six top 10s in his first eight races and seemed poised in the No. 24 Chevrolet to break through for his first career Cup win.

Larson said this was the best vehicle he has ever had at Dover. “Probably the best of all time”. With more wins like this one, Johnson just might pass Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty and get No. 8.

Waltrip and Bobby Allison are next on the wins list with 84.

They just crossed the overtime line under green flags before a considerable crash caused the race to finish while under caution.

SundayAt Dover International SpeedwayDover, Del.

The race had 15 cautions for 72 laps and there were 17 lead changes among nine drivers.

Truex’s No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota eventually fell back to 17th as the race was winding down. (16) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 406, 6. Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin and rookie Daniel Suarez are also winless, a startling skid for one of NASCAR’s heavyweight organizations that could end at Dover. Jamie McMurray, however, had the fastest 10-consecutive-lap average, an impressive 156.448 miles per hour from Lap 2 through 11 of the 53 circuits he ran.

Brad Keselowski, Last week’s race victor Austin Dillon, and the aforementioned Hamlin round out the top 10. Kevin Harvick moved into third, the highest Blue Oval representative. Danica Patrick overcame a spin early in Stage two to post a 10th place finish. Kyle Busch 17. Kasey Kahne 18.