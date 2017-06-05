Horizon Zero Dawn Has Now Sold 3.4 Million Copies

During the interview, Layden also jokes about the timing of Sony’s releases past year, which included the PlayStation 4 Pro, the new Slim PlayStation 4 and the virtual reality headset.

Sales of the Samsung Gear VR, which is much cheaper than the premium headsets as it uses Galaxy and Note smartphones as a screen and to power its games, is still far ahead with five million sales as of January. PC VR devices did less well, with the HTC Vive standing at 190,900 units sold, and Oculus Rift trailing behind with less than 100k units sold.

Sony’s VR headset, PSVR, launched previous year and while apparently the sales of the headset might be lagging behind, but according to Sony, PlayStation VR sales are going as planned.

Sony Interactive Entertainment America president and CEO, Shawn Layden, felt the technology still needed to reach more PlayStation gamers. “For PSVR, we came to it from a gaming context”, Layden said.

We thought people would go for the digital store because they didn’t want to get off the sofa, get in their vehicle, and go drive and get it.

A number of games have been released for the headset but few that have really felt like system sellers. Recent high-profile titles such as Farpoint and Star Trek: Bridge Crew are also quite likely to raise awareness for the headset and help move some PlayStation VRs from store shelves in the coming months.

We recently saw the release of Farpoint and the Aim Controller. Layden believes this will see the start of a “second wave” of games hitting the market. I think we’re seeing that happening now. “It’s a fearless step for that studio to go from making shooters like Killzone to an open world game”. It’s hard to make predictions about it. People will want it to be smaller, lighter, wireless – these are all things we’re looking at from a conventional iteration process. “We’re going to find out together as we go along”.