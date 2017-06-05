Horse breaks into car’s windshield in Jaipur

It wasn’t one of those auto collisions that often make headlines.

The horse got stuck inside the auto and the accident resulted in injuries for the animal as well as the owner of the vehicle, identified as Pankaj Joshi. The horse then ran and banged into the vehicle.

In a very unusual incident, a horse was collided with a auto and entered into it by breaking the front mirror near Jaipur club in Rajasthan.

Bystanders and the police rescued the horse.

The driver of the auto and the horse received some injuries. Locals were soon joined by officials from the forest department. The photos of the accident went viral on Sunday evening showed a horse stuck in the vehicle. Both have sustained minor injuries.