Hot Stock Overview: Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP)

A 12 analysts rate it as either a buy or a strong buy, while 0 believe that investors should either steer clear of AME or, if they already own its stock, sell it. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. The stock rose 0.40% or $0.09 reaching $24.03.

The company’s share price is down -7.87% from previous highs of around $31.24 per share on July 11, 2016.

Denver Investment Advisors Llc increased Great Plains Energy Inc (GXP) stake by 93.73% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing.

The average 1-year price target for Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) – averaging the work of different analysts – reveals a mean PT of $30.78/share. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Zero analysts have made estimates for Great Plains Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. A total of 2.4 million shares exchanged at hands and its average trading volume is standing at 1.56 million shares. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) may be overvalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) is a good investment, however if the market is weaker then it could suggest that the shares are undervalued. It has underperformed by 24.22% the S&P500. Last session Great Plains Energy Incorporated RSI was seen at 57.27. Therefore 36% are positive. Great Plains Energy’s payout ratio is 79.71%. Amp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) for 52,927 shares.

GXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 5 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 11 report. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The stock volatility for week was 0.97% while for month was 1.43%.The stock, as of last close, traded 12.03% to its 52 week low and was changed -7.30% from its 52 week high. SunTrust maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30 target in Monday, September 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2016 Q4. The Stock has Weekly volatility of 6.82% and monthly volatility of 5.87%. 52 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. The average volume stands around 2.74 million shares. Mufg Americas owns 200 shares. Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP) earnings have risen with an annualized rate of 5.3% over the last 5 years.

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP), a part of Utilities sector and belongs to Electric Utilities industry; ended its day with gain 0.80% and finalized at the price of $28.96.

The stock has Return on Assets (ROA) of 1.7 percent. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 278,021 shares. The stock went down -0.41% at some stage in past quarter. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 862,775 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 0.03% or 105,243 shares. 13,164 are held by Monroe State Bank & Tru Mi. Gabelli Funds Limited, New York-based fund reported 1.23 million shares.

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) was raised too. It also upped Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 1.96 million shares and now owns 3.24M shares. (NYSE:GIS), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 10 Hold. Swift Transportation had 33 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Currently, the stock has a 1 Year Price Target of $31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. Investors can use these support and resistance levels to refine their entries and exits from stocks. Its Price to Cash Flow ratio shows the value of 9, whereas, the industry and sector ratio of Price to Cash Flow ticked at 3.56 and 6.36 respectively. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, February 23. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, March 10.