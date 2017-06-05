House Democrats Warn Trump on Blocking Comey’s Testimony

Trump could still move to block Comey’s testimony, the Times reported, noting the president’s history of changing his mind on decisions at the last minute. Nixon refused Cox’s request, citing executive privilege over the conversations.

Legal experts say that Trump could invoke a doctrine called executive privilege to try to stop Comey from testifying.

Why does the committee want Comey to testify?

When pressed on that not being a no, Spicer added: “Literally, my understanding is the date for that hearing was just set”. He also alleged that the US actively interferes with electoral campaigns of other countries. Another main goal for the hearing on Capitol Hill is for Comey to clarify exactly what was said in his conversations with Trump, said Warner.

Specifically, according to sources familiar with the matter, at no point in the weeks and months before Comey’s termination did Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein or Attorney General Sessions tell Comey they were uneasy about his leadership or upset over what Rosenstein later called Comey’s “mistaken” decision to announce the results of the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server previous year.

Conway’s comments aren’t clear on whether that would happen.

Separately, a group of supporters rallied near the White House to support the president’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

But the privilege isn’t “absolute”, and the court has said it has limits – indeed, it can be overcome upon a proper showing of need for the evidence at issue in a criminal trial or grand jury proceedings, and the D.C. Circuit has held that the “privilege disappears altogether when there is any reason to believe government misconduct occurred”.

However, it could be a hard claim for Trump to make.

Sollenberger said any argument in favor of privilege also could be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice. He is expected to discuss his interactions with Mr. Trump, and reports that – according to a memo Comey wrote – President Trump asked him to drop an investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

It turned out that the numbers were far smaller, that they were forwarded through backup technology, and that only two emails were classified. He reportedly has met with James Comey to discuss the probe, and Comey is said to have asked for permission to testify.

When pressed on what key questions remain for Comey as he faces lawmakers, Warner said “I want him to reinforce one, the fact that the Russians directly intervened in our elections”.

Comey is a gifted orator who is not shy about claiming the spotlight.

The FBI director serves a 10-year term.

Please explain how a potential target of an FBI investigation can ask the very person in charge of that investigation to dinner, and then ask if he is a target? And ask for a loyalty pledge to boot? And then fire him?

Those waiting for shocking new revelations from James Comey in his congressional testimony next week are likely to be disappointed. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein blasted Comey’s conduct in a letter to Trump released along with his firing.

One such leak alleged Trump had told Russian officials in the Oval Office that firing Comey “took the pressure off“.

Both Comey and Mueller, however, are highly aware of what can go wrong.

“I think it would take extraordinary gumption for the head of a state-owned bank in Russian Federation to engage in diplomacy at this level without at least some support from the Kremlin”, Frye said.