Donald Trump backs probing the Obama administration.

The House Intel Committee issued four subpoenas related to its Russian Federation investigation this week, and three others to the FBI, CIA and NSA that were related to “unmasking”, the exposure of Trump campaign officials mentioned in classified intelligence reports, based on intercepts of conversations. The subpoenas named three Obama officials: former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan and, interestingly, former UN Ambassador Samantha Power.

The latest subpoenas have resurrected Democrats’ anger, who are charging Nunes with trying to distract the committee from its Russian Federation probe once again, just as it was kicking into high gear.

Is sleep deprivation impairing Donald Trump?

Brennan, meanwhile, testified before the House intelligence panel last week.

He appeared to be responding to reports that he subpoenaed the CIA, FBI, and NSA for more details about why Obama administration officials requested the unmasking of Trump associates who were either mentioned or directly involved in surveilled conversations with Russian officials previous year.

Some reports claimed Nunes issued the subpoenas without consulting Democrats on the panel, but the aide said that was “absolutely false”, and that they were consulted beforehand.

Nunes stepped down from leading the panel’s Russian Federation investigation in April, after the House Ethics Committee launched its own investigation into allegations Nunes mishandled classified documents. Early Wednesday morning, the president tweeted “Witch Hunt!” in reference to testimony by Comey and former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan before Congress on the topic. It’s not clear whether the requests came from committee Democrats or Republicans, The Post said, but Nunes would have had to sign off on any such requests.

“The behavior of Nunes – whatever we’re calling him, “Chairman Recused, ‘Un-recused, ‘I didn’t mean recuse, when I said and gave you the impression of recused” – whatever that loosey-goosey (definition) is – is beneath the dignity of being a chairman of the intelligence committee”, Pelosi said. Any such requests undergo rigorous legal reviews, and USA officials have said all such requests under Obama, a Democrat, were conducted properly.

The committee subpoenaed disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the Flynn Intel Group LLC, Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the law firm Michael D. Cohen & Associates PC, Representatives Mike Conaway (R-Texas) and Adam Schiff (D-California) said on Wednesday afternoon.

Nunes announced in early April that he would hand over the leadership of the panel’s Russian Federation probe to Conaway, with assistance from Reps. “We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead“.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, former owner of a problematic mullet, got himself in a bit of a mess in March after colluding with the White House to sidetrack his own committee’s investigation into POTUS.

Nunes, who had been a member of Trump’s transition team, made the allegations just two days after then Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey shocked Washington by revealing in a public hearing that his agency had been probing possible collusion of Trump associates with Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump tapped Kasowitz last week as his lead defender in matters relating to Russian Federation.

At a Wednesday briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer refused to answer a reporter’s questions about developments in the probe, saying all such inquiries must be directed to Trump’s outside counsel. “That problem hasn’t been shared with us”, Schiff said.