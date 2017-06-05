Donald Trump backs probing the Obama administration.

Congressional sources said the subpoenas requested the intelligence agencies to provide details of any requests made by two top Obama administration officials and the former CIA director to “unmask” the names of Trump campaign advisers inadvertently captured in top-secret foreign communications intercepts.

“The behavior of Nunes – whatever we’re calling him, “Chairman Recused, ‘Un-recused, ‘I didn’t mean recuse, when I said and gave you the impression of recused” – whatever that loosey-goosey (definition) is – is beneath the dignity of being a chairman of the intelligence committee”, Pelosi said.

That is why the latest maneuverings of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) are disturbing.

“On Wednesday, various news outlets reported that the intelligence committee had subpoenaed three former Obama administration officials to address Nunes” allegations.

Four current and former US officials who have reviewed the materials told Reuters there was no evidence that political motives drove Obama’s aides to request the names be unredacted.

“We will continue to pursue this investigation wherever the facts may lead“.The aide argued that “temporarily stepping aside” and “recusing” are two entirely different things, and noted that Nunes still has an important job to fill as chairman of the House intelligence committee, including investigating any “unmasking” – the revealing of USA nationals swept up in routine surveillance of foreign officials – in intelligence reports. “Nunes is supposed to be completely out of the Russian Federation investigation”, said Fred Wertheimer, president of Democracy 21, a group whose complaint to the Ethics Committee prompted Nunes to announce he was stepping back from the Russian Federation probe in early April.

In March, Nunes came under fire for reportedly sharing confidential details, including information on Trump’s associates and their alleged ties to Russian Federation, with a source at the White House grounds. She says she shared her objection with House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The requests to unmask the names of Trump associates underwent the same stringent evaluations that USA privacy laws and intelligence regulations require for all such applications, and they produced nothing out of the ordinary, said the four officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The House intelligence committee approved subpoenas for two individuals as a part of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen. Conaway took over the investigation from House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes in April. Nunes based his suspicions on his knowledge of Obama’s nat sec adviser Susan Rice’s unmasking of Trump transition officials incidentally surveilled as part of standard surveillance on Russian agents.

James Comey, fired last month as FBI director amid a federal investigation into connections between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign, is set to testify next Thursday at a highly anticipated congressional hearing that could shed light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before his dismissal.

The California Republican supposedly stepped aside from the House Intelligence Committee’s Russian Federation investigation.

While the Senate committee awaits documents from Flynn, Putin and Trump both dismissed the US intelligence community’s conclusion that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 USA presidential election by hacking Democratic emails.

The Guardian newspaper on Thursday (Friday NZT) said leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage was a “person of interest” in the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe but has not been accused of wrongdoing. “That problem hasn’t been shared with us”, Schiff said. Among the payments was more than $33,000 Flynn received from RT, the Russian state-sponsored television network that USA intelligence officials have branded as a propaganda arm of the Kremlin.