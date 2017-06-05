House, Senate accuse each other of inaction on critical legislation

Van Taylor, R-Plano, added the fix the House sent the Senate doesn’t work.

The Senate rejected the House version as too watered down. The CEOs of Google, Amazon, Apple and others expressed their concern over the potential enactment of a “discriminatory legislation” in a letter, addressed to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, dated May 27th.

It started with in the House, where members of the Sunset Advisory Commission, which is responsible for periodic reviews of state agencies, accused the Senate of playing games with Texans’ health and safety by holding out on legislation that would keep state agencies, including the Texas Medical Board, in existence.

Patrick says the House didn’t complete their sunset review process in time.

AUSTIN, Texas  Texas’ legislative session was winding down Sunday, with an all but dead “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people caught in a clash between mainstream Republicans and the most conservative wing of the party that dominates politics in the nation’s second-largest state.

The bill is sponsored by 69th District Rep. James Frank, who also authored companion legislation in the Texas House of Representatives. Dan Patrick presides, had a bill in hand Sunday that had been amended by the House to include safety-net language to keep agencies including the Texas Medical Board alive even though they haven’t received a separate vote from lawmakers.

Yesterday, both men held dueling press conferences to advance their own versions of the narrative.

But Patrick wants to force a special session because the House hasn’t acted on two priority bills. He said the amendment continues the agencies but not laws undergirding them.

Patrick, at a news conference later with senators, similarly blamed the House.

Patrick echoed that sentiment, saying he had spoken with Abbott in recent hours.

Patrick’s latest public denunciation of Straus and the House leadership came minutes after the entire Senate met behind closed doors to discuss the status of the sunset bill and whether the Senate could so anything to approve it. “The only way to fix this is with a special session”, Taylor said. In their letter, the country’s top tech leaders suggest that the enactment of the bill would “tarnish Texas’ reputation as open and friendly to businesses and families”.

Texas lawmakers finally approved a budget this weekend, but the news was overshadowed by the rancorous issue of rights for trans Texans. Also being discussed was whether one subject or more might be put on the agenda by Abbott, according to Capitol officials who said they were familiar with the discussions.