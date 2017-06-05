How the London Bridge attack came very close to home

Responding to Mr Corbyn, Conservative security minister Ben Wallace said: “Voters will judge him on his views and actions in the last 30 years, not his desperate promises and evasive soundbites three days out from polling day”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for a stronger response to Islamist extremism after three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring 48.

He said in a tweet that he was “heartbroken to learn that a Canadian is among those who lost their lives”.

“The fact that these evil murderers chose to attack innocent people during Ramadan is clear evidence that they have no respect for life or for faith”.

Streets around London Bridge and Borough Market, fashionable districts packed with bars and restaurants, would have been busy with people on a Saturday night out. The officer was stabbed in the face, head and a leg. Sunday Express business editor Geoff Ho was left in intensive care after being stabbed in the throat when he tried to help a wounded bouncer. Ho later turned up at a hospital’s ICU, where he was unable to speak.

“Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok”. French and Australian authorities said nationals from their countries were among those injured. One Spaniard was wounded, a spokesperson from Spain’s Foreign Ministry said.

Prime Minister May, who served as interior minister for six years before taking office after the Brexit vote last summer, said Britain’s response to the terror threat must change.

“Ultimately we will defeat them by our love for one another”.

A man named Gerard who had been watching the Champions League soccer final at the Ship pub in Borough Market told The Guardian of how he fought back against the attackers.

“I’m doing OK. Still in hospital, but all in the clear”.

“It’s bad – I didn’t really speak to her because she couldn’t say too much, but it’s just really good to know she’s going to be OK”, she told the ABC.

“Around the corner there was a guy with a stab wound on his neck”. She then shifted to statements like, “There is, to be frank, far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”.

Her mother, Kim Del Toro, said her daughter had contacted her via Skype after the surgery.

Christchurch man Oliver Dowling was among those injured in the Borough Market stabbing – and he is now in an induced coma after lacerations to the face, neck and stomach.

“Doctors are very happy with how he’s come out the other side”, wrote Freddy Dowling, according to the New Zealand Herald. All Londoners are grateful for their efforts.

Detectives were still investigating whether the assailants acted alone, but Rowley said he was “increasingly confident that this attack was conducted by three individuals”.

After one of the men was shot, Sciotto, captured a photo of the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters strapped to his chest.

Counterterrorism officers raided several addresses in Barking, an east London suburb, and arrested 12 people there Sunday, police said.

It was the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.

“Following updates from police and security officials, I can confirm that the awful incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”, Prime Minister Theresa May said just over four days before voting is due to begin in a June 8 national election.