How to Botch a Peace Deal with Israel 101

Discussing his talks with Abbas, Trump spoke of achieving a peace deal, saying “I am committed to trying to achieve a peace agreement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and I intend to do everything I can to help them achieve that goal”.

Welcoming Trump at the airport were members of the Israeli government, each of whom was granted a handshake and short verbal exchange with the United States president. Breaking with American presidential administrations’ longstanding exclusive support for two states, Trump said at the time, “I’m looking at two state and one state, and I like the one that both parties like.I can live with either one”. In Jerusalem, he and Ivanka Trump joined the dinner between Netanyahu, the president and their wives.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump chat as White House senior advisor Jared Kushner is seen in between them, during their meeting at the King David hotel in Jerusalem May 22, 2017.

Abbas announced he is ready to be Trump’s partner in securing peace in the Middle East through establishment of a Palestinian state on land captured by Israel in 1967. He said both sides are ready to resume talks. He has already visited Saudi Arabia and Israel.

In a statement Tuesday, Islamic Jihad also said that it rejected Trump’s comments.

Palestinian analyst Taha Al-Khateeb told Daily News Egypt that the issue is not one or two states, but rather it is how to make the Palestinian state a reality on the ground, and this is what Trump did in his visit to the Palestinian territories.

“The fate of Jerusalem can’t be decided by Trump, for Jerusalem is Arab; Jerusalem is Palestinian, and we decide its fate, not the Americans”.

The global community regards all Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories as illegal and a major obstacle to Middle East peace. In his opening remarks, Mr Netanyahu said that if the bomber in Manchester was Palestinian, and his victims were Israelis, the Palestinian Authority would be paying a stipend to his family.

Bethlehem is lively and crowded, home to Palestinian Muslims and Christians, and the Church of the Nativity, the Byzantine-era sacred site built over the grotto where the faithful believe Jesus was born.

On Monday, Palestinians also held a general strike in support of the prisoners.

He was not accompanied by any Israeli leaders during the visit. MORE: Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: “Broken ” The president has used the stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the West Bank to call for the end of such violence. And the fact that Trump is breaking that taboo is a sign that the US recognizes the significance for the Jewish people of that holy site, Pollock said.

The status of Jerusalem is ultra-sensitive and has been among the most hard issues in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, stalled since April 2014. The two sides are far apart on the main issues, like the future of east Jerusalem, the borders of a Palestinian state and the fate of Palestinian refugees.