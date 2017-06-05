How to watch Apple’s 2017 WWDC event live

iOS 11The next version of iOS, which will be seen in the iPhone 7s, 7s Plus and the iPhone 8 this fall is expected to bring in quite a few updates and enhancements. The annual event begins at 10:30pm IST in San Jose. They debuted the Touch Bar which Apple used as the models’ marketing feature. This is possibly the most exciting time of year for Apple fans and developers alike.

Apple announced on the eve of its Worldwide Developers Conference that its global developer community has earned over $70 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. There is a widespread feeling that the OS, which has been around for 10 years now, should see a much wider and deeper update than the routine ones dished out year after year. Recode will cover WWDC live from San Jose, Calif. – stay tuned for the latest. In the notebook and tablet department, rumours claim that Apple has a couple of revamped products on its sleeve that might be unveiled during the week-long event.

Ahead of Apple’s WWDC keynote later today, the TV app appears to be spreading to more countries.

Apple is also now supporting Windows 10 PCs with the Microsoft Edge browser for this years Keynote, the event takes place at 6PM in the United Kingdom, 10 AM PT in the US.

Apple WWDC 2017: Minimum requirements to watch the event? Your computer will need to be on Windows 10. The event also will be streamed to second- and third-generation Apple TV devices.

Apple WWDC 2017: Key announcements to expect at the event?

Based on MacRumours, on the new iOS 11, Apple may come out with a social networking app like Facebook, Instagram with focus on video sharing and editing. On cards in a dark mode toggle in the UI aimed at improving battery life, new features, tweaks and enhancements for Siri, updates to iMessage and Facetime as well as updates to Apple’s digital payment system Apple Pay. Apple’s Mail and Safari apps could also get support for the Apple Pencil, and new iPad Pro related features could be announced.

IOS 11 is, of course, also coming to the iPad, and it is speculated that Apple will release a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, that too with an edge-to-edge display.

Besides the focus on software developments at WWDC 2017, it may also look at introducing some hardware changes. Apple may also launch a new Siri at-home speaker to rival Amazon’s popular Echo range. Users can also expect improvement in the iPad with the introduction of support for multiple user accounts.