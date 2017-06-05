How Trump’s climate move could affect US industry

The hysteria in the United States, and to a lesser extent Canada, over President Donald Trump withdrawing the us from the Paris climate agreement is laughable.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“.

Mr Trump sparked dismay and anger among world leaders by withdrawing from the agreement to cut greenhouse gases.

“I believe in keeping one’s word and doing everything possible to execute on our commitments”, Plank said of the 2015 signing of the accord with the 194 member nations of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Pruitt spoke at a White House briefing one day after Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord.

When asked about his personal views on climate change, Pruitt said he agrees global warming is occurring and that “human activity contributes to it in some manner”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Trump move could not and would not “stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet”.

“We are convinced that the implementation of the Paris Agreement offers substantial economic opportunities for prosperity and growth in our countries and on a global scale”, the three leaders said.

“It’s better Trump is outside the agreement rather than pulling it down from the inside”, added Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, which lobbies for poor country interests at the two-decade-old United Nations climate negotiations. “We are continuing work toward achieving the goals of European Union climate policy and will follow the aims of the Paris Agreement“, he affirmed.

“With Trump we were at best only going to have America’s name on the agreement”, he told AFP.

Trump announced on Thursday that the U.S., the world’s second biggest greenhouse gas emitter, would immediately stop implementing the 195-nation agreement brokered by Barack Obama in 2015.

Instead, the Paris targets became “nationally determined”, which allowed Obama to use his executive powers to adopt the deal on behalf of the United States, upsetting many Republicans who felt the deal should have gone to Congress. He said that it was important to have a seat at the table, and that his participation did not reflect an endorsement of Trump’s positions or that of the administration. But it remains to be seen whether they stick to their commitments on transparency and other issues that the USA had been pushing for.

Many politicians and other Americans jumped on Twitter after the announcement to cheer on Trump’s “America first” emphasis on the economy.