The Tigers have turned to the former CSKA Moscow and Russian Federation coach after Marco Silva left the club to take over at Watford last month, following Hull’s relegation to the second tier.

The 46-year-old has been linked with a move to the KCOM Stadium over the last few weeks, following the departure of Portuguese tactician Marco Silva at the end of last season.

Slutsky was forced to retire from playing football at the age of 19 due to a serious knee injury he sustained after falling out of a tree. Luckily, he has made a pretty decent career in management for himself to make up for this unfortunate yet hilarious mishap.

Slutsky quit his CSKA job in December and has spent some of the last six months looking for a new position in the United Kingdom while living with his friend and Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich. That honour will fall to former Russian Federation boss Slutsky.

Hull City are set to hire Leonid Slutsky to lead their promotion charge next season.

At CSKA he won three Russian Premier Leagues, two Russian cups and two Russian Super Cups giving him the credentials to work in Europe’s top leagues.

The job will be made all the more hard with Hull City’s owner keen to sell the club.

It is a risk however, hiring a manager with no experience of English football in a division as tough as the Championship.