‘I got f—– up’: Australian injured in London terror attacks recalls stabbing

Islamic State on Sunday night claimed responsibility for the attack via the militant group’s agency Amaq.

BBC reported on its website that the group’s news outlet Amaq, on the messaging app Telegram, said “a security unit of Islamic State fighters carried out the London attacks yesterday”.

British Prime Minister Teresa May had blamed the attack on the “evil ideology of Islamist extremism” and called for new counter-terrorism efforts in the United Kingdom.

Aside from the seven fatalities, 48 others were sent to hospital. Twenty-one people are in critical condition, authorities said.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said in a statement late Saturday night that “Londoners should be aware that there will be additional armed and unarmed police officers on our streets from tonight in order to keep Londoners, and all those visiting our city safe”.

Elsewhere armed police and forensic officers were seen scouring the scene at London Bridge and Borough Market, where three terrorists left a trail of death and destruction when they went on a van and knife rampage.

Scotland Yard said seven women and five men aged between 19 and 60 were arrested under the Terrorism Act. A 55-year-old man was later released without charge.

The family of Jean Charles de Menezes said Ms Dick’s part in the disaster meant she could not “command public confidence” as commissioner of the Met.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots. and not even as lone attackers radicalized online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

Hours earlier, the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves in pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

One eyewitness said the attackers screamed, “This is for Allah” as they stabbed people. The police and security services must get the resources they need, not 20,000 police cuts. “Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper. In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four before fatally stabbing a police officer on Parliament’s grounds. He wrote. “That’s because they used knives and a truck!”

An Australian was among those hospitalised, while a Spaniard escaped with light injuries.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”. On March 22, five people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his auto into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing a policeman outside Parliament. A Reuters photographer saw another raid take place in nearby East Ham.

The Canadian killed in London has been identified as Chrissy Archibald from Castlegar. “If we don’t get smart it will only get worse”.

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called for “immediate and strong action from the global community” in order “to break the forces of terrorism and extremism” which “represent one of the biggest challenges the contemporary world faces”. “While we have made significant progress in recent years, there is – to be frank – far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”. May also said the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday, but all parties – apart from the UK Independence Party – have temporarily stopped campaigning. Trump tweeted Saturday after the attack.