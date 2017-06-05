I thought it was our time to win, says Juve’s Bonucci

Real claimed their third Champions League title in four seasons by brushing aside Juventus 4-1 at the National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night.

Ronaldo, 32, earlier became the only player alongside Alfredo Di Stefano to score in three different European Cup/Champions League finals.

“People don’t have words to criticize”, Ronaldo said, “because the numbers don’t lie“. I like to play freer, when we play 4-4-2, I like it more.

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win”, Buffon said.

Casemiro’s deflected long-range strike put the La Liga champions ahead once again, while Ronald and substitute Marco Asensio made sure of the victory.

“I have made nearly 600 goals playing in the position I play, why change”.

“If he (Zidane) can see something that we can do on the pitch, he tells us, and we are trying to do it in our best way”, Modric said.

They certainly don’t, as the Portuguese star scored 16 goals in his last ten games and a remarkable ten goals across the quarter, semi and final of this year’s Champions League – all of which brought him to 42 goals across all competitions.

The team was first feted by Madrid’s mayor and regional president before the players got on an open-top bus for a slow ride through throngs of supporters to a packed Cibeles square, Madrid’s traditional gathering spot for celebrations.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated another Champions League triumph on Saturday, and his partner Georgina Rodriguez was on hand to steal the headlines.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players”.

“It’s been a hard season, but I’ve worked hard and didn’t think I would make the final but I worked tirelessly at home and this is the reward”.

“I’m not going to confirm I’ll stay here all my life”.

Zidane has only one year left in his contract, but is widely expected to remain at the team’s helm.

Juve have now lost 5 successive European Cup finals and a record 7 in total.

“Again, I’ve had an fantastic season”.

Allegri, however, said the crushing defeat was far from the end of the road for his side.

‘It was a very special occasion for me personally, ‘ said Bale.

[Gianluigi] Buffon and (Andrea) Barzagli will still be with us next year and they still have a lot to give us.