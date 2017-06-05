I’ve one more shot at Champions League before retirement, Buffon insists

Saturday’s 4-1 scoreline was somewhat harsh on Max Allegri’s team who had put on an excellent first-half display, going in 1-1 after a wonderful equaliser from Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic.

‘The first half was much more hard against a great team in all aspects.

“It’s been a huge step in my career”, Asensio told reporters.

“I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half”. I can not explain why we played like we did in the second half.

‘It’s Madrid’s third Champions League in four years and my third as a professional.

Rodriguez was not even used in the semi-finals against Atletico Madrid and played just seven minutes off the bench in the quarter-final first leg win over Bayern Munich.

Having lost yet another Champions League final in the colours of Juventus, goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon says he will try again next season to lift the one club trophy that has so far eluded him.

Los Blancos became the first side in the Champions League era to retain the trophy as their emphatic win in the Welsh capital saw them claim their record-extending 12th title. It added to the misery for Juventus, who were comprehensively beaten by Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Juventus fans watch the Champions League final on a big screen in San Carlo Square, Turin.

With Madrid playing a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield and featuring no traditional wingers, the onus fell on Modric and Toni Kroos to occupy wider spaces. “I hope to return many more times and that we can celebrate many more titles”.

While Ronaldo is the man who applies the killer blow, Modric is the team’s strategist, quietly working to create avenues and openings for Madrid to capitalise on.

Keeping up the historic theme, Marca columnist Jose Felix Diaz wrote that Madrid had won finals in many different ways throughout their history, but the second-half performance at the Principality Stadium was the best since the days of Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas in the 1950s.