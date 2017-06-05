‘I will do what is necessary’ in wake of London attack

Islamic State said it was responsible for Saturday’s attack via the group’s media agency Amaq, Reuters reported. Seven people were killed and at least 48 others were sent to hospital.

Even in a country still recovering from a major assault less than two weeks earlier, in the northern city of Manchester, determined resilience seemed to be the order of the day Sunday.

“No reason to be alarmed”, Khan said, describing a more visible presence as “one of things the police and all of us need to do to make sure we are as safe as we possibly can be”.

Grande, who will headline a benefit concert in Manchester later Sunday alongside stars including Pharrell Williams and Justin Bieber, tweeted that she was “Praying for London“.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has spoken out condemning the yesterday’s terrorist attack in London “in the strongest possible terms”.

This is the third terror attack the United Kingdom has dealt with in the last two months.

Police acknowledged Sunday that a bystander had been wounded in the gunfire directed at the attackers.

“The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests, but these were later established to be hoaxes”, said Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley. She called for a tougher stance against extremists and tougher controls on cyberspace to prevent its use by extremists.

“She has said enough is enough”. At the Vatican, Pope Francis offered prayers for the victims at his weekly Sunday blessing. “They are bound together by the single, evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, May said.

“It is an ideology that claims our Western values of freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

In a sign of how much her campaign has soured just five days before voting begins, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in one of ComRes’s polls since she won the top job in the turmoil following the June 23 Brexit referendum.

The 12 arrests were made in the ethnically diverse east London suburb of Barking, with Sky News reporting that a property raided by police belonged to one of the killers.

A spokesman for Mr Khan later said: “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

As in past attacks in other cities, including the truck rampage last summer in the French Riviera city of Nice, establishments and ordinary people opened their doors to those left stranded by disrupted transport in an area popular with visitors and locals alike.

Borough Market, with its alleyways beneath and near London Bridge, is filled by day with specialty food stalls, and by night – particularly on a spring evening like Saturday – with patrons who flock to bars, clubs and restaurants.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

“The recent attacks are not connected but we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face”, she said after chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee.

The men then jumped out of the auto near Borough Market and began stabbing people nearby with 30cm hunting knives.

The prime minister was speaking shortly after all Britain’s main political parties agreed to suspend campaigning in the general election in response to Saturday’s attack.

Trudeau said Canada would stand with the U.K.in the fight against terrorism.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second highest level last weekend.