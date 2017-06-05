I will never be a striker – Ronaldo warns Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo’s support confirmed that Real Madrid became the first team in history to win back-to-back Champions Leagues with a 4-1 victory over 10-man Juventus. Juve played well, created opportunities but in the second half we were impressive. He finally won the Champions League as a Madrid player in 2002, scoring an unbelievable volley in the final against Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow, Scotland.

The post Zinedine Zidane Can “Stay For Life” At Real Madrid -Florentino Perez appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

But it was impossible to ignore Ronaldo, who in the past 12 months has won two Champions League titles, the European Championship with Portugal, claimed a Spanish league title and the World Club Cup, and on an individual level been awarded the Ballon d’Or and FIFA’s “Best” award.

Asked if he was the best coach in the world, Zidane replied modestly, “No, no, I am not that”. I love football. I have the chance to be with this great club, with this great squad.

“It’s a long season, but I’m motivated, I’m happy”.

The first half ended as a 1-1 stalemate following Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener and Mario Mandzukic’s stunning equalizer.

“If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn’t have believed it”, Zidane said.

The Italians also had substitute Juan Cuadrado dismissed six minutes from time, when the score was 3-1, after two yellow cards.

“I scored two goals, am the top scorer in the Champions League again”, Ronaldo said.

Gareth Bale has ruled out a move back to the Premier League from Real Madrid this summer.

“My family is happy and I am happy so, yeah, we will continue what we are doing”.

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon was crestfallen after seeing his Champions League dream snatched away.

“In the first half we played beautifully”. As a team we played very good in the quarterfinals, semifinals and today but at the end you need a guy to score to win this title and he did. “In the second half their class, their strength, their ability to win these challenges was seen and they deservedly won”, he added.

After the game, the 27-year-old described how special it was to win the Champions League in his hometown of Cardiff – and declared his hunger for more success with the Galacticos in the future.

I obviously came back way too early from my surgery and I suffered a bit and obviously we were considering having more at one point. It’s been a hard season.