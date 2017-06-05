IBM develops manufacturing process for 5 nm chip

Through an official blog post, IBM Research today announced that it has developed industry-first silicon nanosheet transistors for the development of 5-nanometer chips.

To create 5 nm chips, the company is ditching the standard FinFET architecture in favor of a new structure built with a stack of four nanosheets, allowing some 30 billion transistors to be packed onto a chip the size of a fingernail and promising significant gains in power and efficiency.

The new chip, a follow-up to IBM’s 7 nm chip developed in July 2015, will carry 30 billion transistors on a chip the size of a fingernail, the company said.

Even after 52 years, IBM still seems to be following Moore’s Law, a prediction made by Intel co-founder and chairman emeritus Gordon Moore, which mentions that the number of transistors per square inch of a chip would double within every couple years.

Chips based on IBM’s nanosheet 5nm technology will offer 40 percent greater performance than today’s 10nm chips, or a 75 percent power savings at the same performance.

Last month, Samsung Electronics said it has finalized the development of second-generation 10 nm FinFET, claiming the development will help the firm secure more foundry business partners.

In a project alongside Globalfoundries (Gloflo) and Samsung, the company used silicon nanosheets to build something even smaller than the current, seemingly unassailable (though of course it was always going to be eventually) 7nm chip, the smallest to use the fin field or FinFET design.

IBM Research has explored nanosheet semiconductor technology for more than 10 years. This work is the first time that stacked nanosheet devices show advantages in electrical properties over the prevailing FinFET architecture.

This same Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography approach used to produce the 7nm test node and its 20 billion transistors was applied to the nanosheet transistor architecture. As its name suggests, these transistors are fin-shaped, with three current-carrying channels surrounded by an insulating layer. That means finer details can be created on the chip, and unlike existing lithography processes, the chips’ power and performance can be adjusted continuously during manufacturing. Therefore, while FinFET chips can scale to 5 nanometers, simply reducing the amount of space between fins does not provide increased current flow for additional performance.

“Today’s announcement continues the public-private model collaboration with IBM that is energizing SUNY-Polytechnic’s, Albany’s, and New York State’s leadership and innovation in developing next generation technologies”, said Dr. Bahgat Sammakia, Interim President, SUNY Polytechnic Institute. “This transistor structure will enable a path to true five nanometers”. “SUNY Poly’s partnership with IBM and Empire State Development is a flawless example of how Industry, Government and Academia can successfully collaborate and have a broad and positive impact on society”.

The tiny chip architecture is being championed by IBM as suitable for all manner of hardware applications, from powering servers supporting cloud services, to powering smart devices in the Internet of Things (IoT) and improving the battery life of mobile devices.