ICC Champions Trophy 2017 : Australia vs New Zealand match abandoned

As Henriques is leaving the ground, New Zealand are celebrating in the rain that will ultimately end their celebrations. “We perhaps got away with one there”.

Australia and New Zealand have earned a point each after the washout. Luke Ronchi notched up a swashbuckling 65 before John Hastings got the better of him. It was pretty ordinary. He reiterated the importance of focusing on the job at hand and not giving too much thought to off-field issues. That was precisely what Williamson and Taylor set out to do, two of the most level-headed of worldwide batsmen compiling a common-sense partnership that by just a single run failed to become their fourth consecutive ODI century stand in England.

“I don´t think we´ll end up going with the four big quicks”, Australia captain Smith had told reporters at Edgbaston on Thursday. And that’s sort of the nature of their attack.

Australia captain Steve Smith today challenged Cricket Australia’s (CA) arguments with regards to the ongoing pay dispute, stating that players have always chipped in with significant contributions to help the grassroots programmes. He played late, took chances when the odds were in his favour, manipulated the field and, when he tried to go big, he always had a well-constructed back-up safety shot.

The collapse was not a cause for concern, Williamson said.

Although Australia have won nine out of their last 10 encounters against New Zealand, they can not afford to take their rivals lightly.

“We’re going to be trying to win the game”, Smith said.

“That’s the nature of beast when you come up against a side like Australia“.

They did not come back on and both teams collected a point in Group A.

“I appreciated the selfless behaviour our middle and lower order showed, to go out there and try to score from ball one”. It didn’t quite come off. Let’s hope its rust (in the case of Starc and Hazlewood) and let’s hope it’s gone.

“Because that was, as I said, was pretty ordinary“.

New Zealand could not quite capitalise on the start as the innings lost its steam with the dismissal of Williamson. We did not bowl well at all.

The team from the sub-continent looked a bowler short in their line-up against England and may bring pacer Taskin Ahmed into the playing XI.

The last ball of that over, fuller, cross seam once again, placed it just outside off.

With the pitch at The Oval doing little to assist the bowlers, it could see Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins drop out of the side after both struggled at Edgbaston. “For us now, it’s just about making sure that we’re playing each game like a final and winning the next two”. “It’s a pretty quick tournament”.

Meanwhile, the skipper continued with Hazlewood from one side as Williamson hit one towards leg side for a boundary of the last ball of eighth over. “We’ve got a couple of options there as all- rounders”, Smith said. Australia’s next game is Bangladesh, who battled hard against England, but ultimately without Mustafizur Rahman’s wicket-taking will find it hard to take wickets in this tournament. “We can’t control the weather”.