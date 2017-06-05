ICC Champions Trophy 2017: BBC Two to show highlights of every match

India captain Virat Kohli is confident that his team is well equipped to defend the title in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy to be played in England and Wales. “On any given day things can happen that might be out of your control and it can go one way or the other, so we have to hit the ground running. We are taking matches one by one and the Pakistan team is hopeful of building some confidence starting in the warm-up matches”.

“Secondly, Ash (Ravichandra) and (Ravindra Jadeja) were on top of their game and the way the fast bowlers bowled and the way we fielded, we were the best fielding side in the tournament back then”.

“I am very excited to be playing as captain in my first major ICC competition”, added Kohli. “Hopefully this will encourage people to come into the sport and for the guys already involved to keep getting better and hopefully we’ll see more guys from the Bradford area get into the Yorkshire and global set-ups”. It is just a game of cricket played anywhere in the world.

“I think the first challenge is not to think that we are defending the title”, he added.

Talking about the prestigious event, Lara said, “I understand that this year’s tournament is going to be bigger and better than ever, so it’s going to be an awesome experience for the fans and us former cricketers to see who is going to lift the trophy”.

Hussey also expects that spinners would have some role to play at the three venues – Birmingham, Cardiff and The Oval.

“Right now, the mindset is very similar – to go out there and enjoy our cricket, which we’ve done in the past couple of years”. The team looks strong but it is a very tough competition to win as all the teams are very good and you can’t really afford any slip-ups along the way. I never experienced that before. You take a lot away from failures which is what I have always cherished. “My only motivation is to keeping winning games for my country”, while speaking about his poor performance. The atmosphere, especially for cricketers in the subcontinent, seems like a matter of life and death.

Williamson is set to lead New Zealand into his first major 50-over tournament as captain, having taken over the reins from Brendon McCullum in 2016. Both England and Australia have been pooled in Group A along with New Zealand and Bangladesh.

“It’s been going through my head and I have been working on lot of stuff based on how the game is changing”, said the senior pro.

A litmus test for this English side, now ranked fifth in the world, will come prior to the Champions Trophy with a three-match Royal London Series against South Africa, the team now leading those rankings.