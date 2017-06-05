ICC Champions Trophy: Brilliant Yuvraj Singh smashes India to victory over Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh also contributed to the score by adding 68 (65 balls) and 53 (32 balls) respectively.

“And if we can get anything over six and a half runs an over, whatever overs we play, we’ll be able to create some pressure and get wickets in the middle overs”, said Kohli.

India’s Virat Kohli at the end of the innings. Initially, the openers gave us a good start. He had missed both the warm-up matches as he was recovering from a bout of viral fever which had laid him low as soon as he arrived from India. Gaining confidence slowly, they then began to step on the pedal as the noise in the stadium started to rise. “I just keep running around and keep trying to find where the ball is going to go, keep trying to follow it”.

Pandya, who walked in at the fall of Yuvraj’s wicket, just continued from he had left off in the warm-up game against Bangladesh a few days ago, hammering three sixes off the first three balls of the final over.

Rohit Sharma outscored Kohli at the head of the Indian innings, making 91, but chewed up 63 dot balls and advanced at a modest strike-rate of 76.

For the bulk of India’s innings they had seemed to be playing a little within themselves, perhaps conscious of how a couple of quick wickets before a rain break could reduce Pakistan’s adjusted target.

“I think until 40 I was easing into the game, taking my ones and twos like I always do”. “I could not go for the big ones because it was tricky”.

Big B, who was an attendee of the high-octane clash, later took to Twitter to express his elation over the victory. I think it really deflated the opposition and that gave me the time to settle in. And I’ll take the blame, me, I’ll take it.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, insisted that today’s game was no different, while adding they would try to put up a complete performance in order to emerge victorious.

Yuvraj departed 10 deliveries before India’s innings closed. Kohli’s men were sloppy in the field, but it did not come to matter.

Defending Rohit Sharma for his slow paced innings, Kolhi said, “Rohit was taking a bit of time, understandably so, because he was coming to global cricket after a long time”. “I thought “Heady” did well, but I have been working hard on my bowling and hopefully I will get an opportunity at some stage”, Maxwell said.