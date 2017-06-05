ICC Champions Trophy : India score 319 runs in 48 overs

Birmingham [U.K.], June 5 (ANI): Defending champions India came with an all-round performance to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs through Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in what turned out to be a one-sided Champions Trophy encounter at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground here on Sunday. But Kohli and Yuvraj Singh (53) hammered 93 in just 9.4 overs.

Hardik Pandya worked out well at the end as the Indian batsman hit three sixes in the final over of the 48-over match to help India post a competitive 319 runs.

India had nearly tuned out themselves, Kedhar Jadhav inexplicably putting down a dolly at cover, but Pakistan’s race to the bottom continued.

Wahab Riaz did not bat after he twisted his ankle bowling his ninth over – after conceding 82 runs- amd it must have come of some relief for fans that they would not see him complete his overs.

Before play, the teams officials and a crowd of 24,156 – a record for an Edgbaston ODI – observed a minute s silence for the victims of Saturday s London terror attack that killed seven people.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to bowl first, hoping for the ball to swing in the first hour.

Their scoring was consistent but conservative until both men livened up as they approached their half-centuries, Sharma crossing the line with six off Shadab Khan and Dhawan close behind thanks to three successive fours off the wayward Wahab.

But eyeing what would have been his 11th ODI hundred, Sharma was run out when he just failed to beat Babar Azam s throw to Sarfraz after Kohli s call for one. But its fielding let the team down, including Kohli being dropped by substitute Fakhar Zaman on 43 off Wahab Riaz.

In bat, Pakistan was unable to cope with Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling (2-43, claiming Azhar Ali and Hafeez) and his brilliant fielding, including the important wicket of Shoaib Malik, run out for 15.

“And if we can get anything over six and a half runs an over, whatever overs we play, we’ll be able to create some pressure and get wickets in the middle overs”, said Kohli.

Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers, taking 3-30.

“For us to go and have our performance as tentative as that right from the start is a worry”, he said.

While the events can not be ignored, sport has a knack of being a welcome distraction, so let’s turn our focus to the field, where we’ll bring you live updates from what is expected to be a feast.

“I think it’s a very good batting wicket”.

The Champions Trophy seems to have a love affair with Shikhar Dhawan.

Following resumption of play, Rohit Sharma hit a terrific six off Shadab to bring up his fifty off 72 balls.

“From the next game he will be expressive and we all know what kind of a batsman he is”. I felt like a club batsman in front of him. “He’s a game changer with the bat”. “And Hardik, 18 off five balls, was outstanding”.

Kohli then walked to a raucous ovation and the skipper, man of the match in the last three matches across all formats against Pakistan, looked busy from the start. “We had named 12 yesterday, and then we decided in the morning that the surface was hard enough for the bowlers to keep hitting good, hard length and use the bouncer every over as well to create a bit of pressure”, Kohli said. Both the openers started cautiously and went on to add 100 runs for the opening wicket.