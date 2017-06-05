ICC Champions Trophy: Top-order fires to power India to 319/3

Kohli´s master-class from 68 balls helped India post 319 for three in their 48 overs in a match interrupted by rain, after their innings had desperatly needed a spark. Earlier, it stopped when India were title-holders India were 46 without loss off 9.5.

Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared an opening stand of 136 either side of an initial 50-minute rain interruption.

Put in to bat first in a rain-hit clash, openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) provided their side with a ideal start as they not only blasted half-centuries each but also went on to stitch a huge 136-run stand, thus making them the most successful opening pair in the history of the eight-team marquee event. He struck six fours and a six in his 65-ball stay at the crease.

Indian captain Virat Kohli goes big at Edgbaston as Pakistan counterpart Sarfraz Ahmed looks on.

This was both Asian giants’ first match of the 2017 Champions Trophy, a 50-overs per side tournament featuring the world’s top-eight one-day global teams.