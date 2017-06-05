Ideal postseason ‘doesn’t matter’ to Warriors’ Durant

Golden State already killed it.

What’s different since Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 deficit to stun Golden State a year ago in seven games?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is applauding how Golden State and Cleveland have made it to the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif. He has struggled with his shot during the postseason, going 3 for 27 from 3-point range – and don’t think the Cavaliers won’t force him to keep gunning during the NBA Finals until he can prove he again can make them.

SMALL FORWARD: Kevin Durant vs. LeBron James.

This NBA Championship will not be a four or five-game series.

While much of the focus leading up to Cavs vs. Warriors III has been on how the addition of Kevin Durant to Golden State’s star core led by Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will make life even more hard for LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers, there are several other newcomers to the rivalry who could play a key role in determining which team wins a second title in this trilogy. And then there’s Tom Hanks, born in Oakland but having adopted the Indians in last year’s World Series. “I got to do my part and we all got to make it come together as a group”. James won his first National Basketball Association title five years ago at Durant’s expense, and now Durant tries to get his first playing against James.

Durant’s move to Golden State, who won the 2015 title and had a record-setting 73-win campaign the next season before losing the decisive game of the Finals, created a super team that also features two-time reigning league MVP Stephen Curry. “You know hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day”. It’s the last two National Basketball Association champions in the rubber match, you might say.

At his annual state-of-the-league address at the Finals, Silver spoke on a number of topics before Game 1 – including what’s perceived as a lack of parity. “I’ve known him for a long time and been good friends, even though he’s older than I am, but just happy to see him have a chance to coach a great team”. They were underdogs in that series as well, and ended up winning. Previously, James spent the first seven years of his career as a Cavalier.

Enter: Mike Brown, the Warriors’ assistant who has taken over in Kerr’s stead.

Kerr took the leave between Games 2 and 3 of the opening round against the Portland Trail Blazers to find a remedy for the migraines and nausea he has experienced stemming from back surgery nearly two years ago.

Brown addressed the media pregame on Thursday and said he hadn’t yet spoken to Kerr.

During the regular season, the big man seemed to be fitting in more than he ever has in his three seasons in Cleveland. Less than a month earlier, the Cavs were victorious against the Warriors in Cleveland.

While there has been little intrigue all season long, a ho-hum regular season and predictable start to the playoffs will soon be a distant memory if the Cavs and Warriors produce a memorable series like past year.

“I think there’s emotions for everyone in this series“, he said. “It’s definitely exciting. I feel blessed to be in this position to compete for a championship”. “Can’t get caught up in your shot falling or not”. The last time it happened in any major North American team sport came in 1954-56 when Detroit and Montreal squared off in three straight Stanley Cup Finals.

For Game 1 on Thursday, the Warriors are 7-point betting favorites at home with a Finals record-high total of 227.

He wanted to hug his children and wife back home in OH and talk to his two boys directly about racism after a racial slur was spray painted on the front gate to his house in Los Angeles.