If Kushner has a Mideast peace plan, it’s a secret so far

“My reading of the most significance part of his trip, was the way the peace process was approached”, he said, explaining Trump has diverted from George W. Bush’s 2002 roadmap to peace which brought the worldwide community into the equation.

Mr. Trump said he was “gratified” that Mr. Abbas attended a summit with him last weekend in Saudi Arabia aimed at building cooperation among Arab states to fight extremism.

Abbas reiterated his call for a two-state solution to the conflict, including an independent Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Some have also wondered whether Abbas, now a highly unpopular leader, has the ability to unite his people behind a deal Trump proposes, Estrin said.

“As we prepare to mark 50 years since the reunification of Jerusalem, President Trump stood in the historic capital of Israel today and made clear to the world that the United States recognizes the Jewish people’s ancient and eternal ties to this holy land”.

Trump later visited the Western Wall and Yad Vashem, the Israeli Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, and spoke at the Israel Museum, where he focused on terrorism.

He stressed, however, that the real problem was in occupation and settlements.

It is unclear if the “pressure” exerted by Trump would resonate with Israeli leaders. Breaking with American presidential administrations’ longstanding exclusive support for two states, Trump said at the time, “I’m looking at two state and one state, and I like the one that both parties like.I can live with either one”.

Trump made headlines as the first sitting US president to visit the famous Western Wall, part of the Temple Mount and one of Judaism’s holiest sites.

Mr Trump’s visit to Jerusalem has been laden with religious symbolism. Trump vowed that the United States would always stand by Israel, and got a standing ovation from the Israeli cabinet, while Netanyahu got up grinning from his seat in the middle of the speech to shake Trump’s hand, as if they’d just executed a contract at a vehicle dealership. Just a few hours after visiting the Western Wall, the background image of Trump’s personal Twitter account was changed to feature a photo of the president with his hand on the Kotel. “It symbolically recognizes Israel’s historical ties to Jerusalem and its claim of sovereignty”, Jim Phillips, senior Middle East research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told Xinhua.

“President Trump welcomed the steps that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s security cabinet have taken to improve the Palestinian economy, noting that greater economic opportunity for Palestinians would enhance the prospects for peace”. He was not accompanied by any Israeli leaders during the visit.

The U.S. president also pledged his support for renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move never recognized by the worldwide community and claims the entire city as its capital.