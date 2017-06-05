Immigration order is a ‘travel ban,’ criticizes DOJ

As London authorities were investigating and responding to a terrorist attack that left seven dead and more than 48 people injured, President Donald J. Trump was touting his travel ban on social media.

The ACLU thanked Trump for his generous admission, which will undoubtedly help their defense when the Supreme Court considers Trump’s travel ban case.

Maine’s senior senator says that despite the recent brutal attack on London, the travel ban that President Donald Trump is pushing is “not the right way to go”.

Senator Roy Blunt, a Republican from Missouri and a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Trump does “have the right to put in place extreme vetting”, whether the travel ban moves ahead or not. Now it’s up to the Supreme Court to decide whether to lift the injunctions keeping officials from enforcing the ban, halting the issuance of visas from citizens of Syria, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.

In a string of tweets, Trump reiterated comments he made in light of the London terror attacks that the travel ban was necessary.

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking a way to implement the president’s troubled executive order, which the other lower courts have blocked saying it unfairly targets Muslims, despite a revision.

Donald Trump said it didn’t matter whether the order was called a ban, but whether it is considered to be one may matter in court.

To succeed, the Trump administration will need the votes of five justices.

The Department of Justice’s petition asks the high court’s nine-justice panel to rule on the legality of Trump’s order.

Thirteen of the court’s 15 active judges took part. The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C….

The plaintiffs are challenging not only Section 2 of the order – the restriction on travel – but another section of the order pertaining to refugees. Some critics of the travel policy have said that the policy’s 90-day halt to visitors from the six countries is about to expire in mid-June, even though the ban itself has never taken effect.

The association calls the “Muslim ban” a “discriminatory affront to the Constitution and the fundamental principle that our country does not discriminate on the basis of religion”.