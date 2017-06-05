In Focus: Tottenham, Liverpool boosted in Meyer pursuit

“We will see if I leave this summer”.

Meyer’s current deal with Schalke runs out in 2018 and, according to Sky Deutschland, he has rejected a proposal to extend his contract.

It was claimed a year ago that the Gelsenkirchen club were looking for £45million in order to part with their starlet.

But the Germany global could be the next player to leave the Veltins Arena following a hard season for the club.

The German under-21 worldwide addressed his future by saying to the Bild, “I have an offer to extend, but with my management decided not to accept it”. The same newspaper, and others in the German media had earlier reported Tottenham attempts to sign the player last summer, when they baulked at being asked to part with over €40m.

The news that Schalke 04 attacking midfielder Max Meyer has turned down a contract extension with the Bundesliga side has sparked renewed interest from English Premier League sides, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC.