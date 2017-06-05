In shadow of deadly attacks, British election campaign resumes

British police rushed to two incidents in central London after a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge and reports emerged of multiple stabbings in the nearby Borough Market area. Among the wounded, 21 people are in critical condition.

The three attackers on Saturday were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, but the belts turned out to be fake.

SITE said in a statement today that the ISIS run Aamaq news service cited “a security source” in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

A British Transport Police officer who was injured in the terrorist attack that killed seven in London Saturday night faced the attackers armed only with his baton, according to police.

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Theresa May vowed a tougher response to the Islamic extremism that has inspired terrorism across Western Europe.

The vehicle then continued to nearby Borough Market, where the suspects left the vehicle and attempted to stab a number of people.

The van was traveling at approximately 50 miles per hour when the incident took place, according to BBC reporter Holly Jones who was at the scene and witnessed the crash.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division, and promotes sectarianism”, she said. One Spaniard was wounded, a spokesperson from Spain’s Foreign Ministry said.

No details have been released about the suspects, who were shot dead within minutes by police.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second highest level last weekend.

The prime minister said Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy will be reviewed, and she warned that the Internet should no longer remain a “safe space” for extremists. “We cannot and must not pretend things can continue as they were”.

She repeated calls for worldwide action to combat extremist content online, a message she took to the G7 leaders summit last week. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

In a series of tweets that began late Saturday, Trump also pushed his stalled travel ban, mocked gun control supporters and pledged that the United States will be there to help London and the United Kingdom. Issued on January 27, the ban barred the entry of citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations – Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya – ordered a temporary halt to refugee arrivals and would have eventually given preference to those who were religious minorities in their countries, such as Christians. “That includes full authority for the police to use whatever force is necessary to protect and save life as they did last night as they did in Westminster in March”, he said at a campaign event in Carlisle. Both had been stabbed in the neck.

“Geoff Ho is an absolutely first-class reporter and a fine and decent man and our thoughts are with him and his family at this time”, Sunday Express Editor Martin Townsend said.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly. They did not say if officers fired the shots.

The group has called on its followers to carry out increased terror attacks around the world during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.