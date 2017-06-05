Incident involving ‘man with weapon in terminal’ reported at Orlando airport

Another video from the scene posted to Twitter showed dozens of squad cars parked outside the airport with lights flashing.

An employee at a rental vehicle company at the airport told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

Police later confronted the man and ended the standoff after almost two hours.

A government source said police have the man surrounded and are trying to get him to surrender his weapon.

Incident ongoing involving man w/ weapon in terminal – Level 1 A-side, rental auto area. He pointed what looked like a real gun at officers and himself, authorities said. Airport operations were returning to normal late Tuesday night.

She tried to call 911, but her phone didn’t work so Pettigrew gave her his phone, “told her to call 911, to bring the police, and that he wanted to speak to the president”, the affidavit said.

More than 2 1/2 hours after the initial report at 7:24 p.m., Orlando police said the man was in custody after speaking to a crisis negotiator, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando police later said the entrances were open but congested.

Some witnesses initially said they thought to have heard gunshots, but a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department confirmed that no shots were fired during the incident.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chairman Frank Kruppenbacher praised the response of both law enforcement and airport employees.

The man is a former member of the military, police said, and will undergo mental evaluations.

Turner waited for an opportunity to run to safety, and when she did, she said she saw the suspect point what appeared to be a gun at his own head. All roads leading to the airport were shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Airport officials said the scene is still active and no other information is available.