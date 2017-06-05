Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack, say police

Just last April 3, Carlos, who was said to be a regular at other casinos but not at Resorts World, was barred from entering all casinos by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) upon request of next-of-kin, Albayalde said.

PHILIPPINE police on Sunday identified the lone gunman responsible for the Resorts World Manila casino attack as Jessie Carlos, a gambling addict formerly attached to the Department of Finance.

In a Sunday news conference, the National Capital Region Police Office Police Chief Oscar Albayalde said the gunman was identified by his estranged wife and his parents as Jessie Carlos, a father of three, and a former Department of Finance employee, Rappler reports.

He barged into the casino, set ablaze gaming tables, slot machines and a dining area. Some gamblers there were injured when they jumped from windows, attempting to escape, and the 36 people who were killed reportedly died from smoke inhalation, from fires that Carlos set.

Atienza pointed out that casino security were “very strict and even rude” to ordinary casino-goers, “but when it came to this lone gunman, they were the first to flee”. “We’re asking for your apology”.

Casinos run by Bloomberry Resorts Corp. and Okada Manila said they have intensified security.

Resorts World on Saturday released security footage showing the attack and the suspect, who took a taxi to the entertainment complex, with his M4 rifle hidden in a backpack, where he also had bottles of either gasoline or kerosene.

FIVE Chinese nationals were among the 37 people who died in an attack on a Manila casino hotel on Friday, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines has confirmed.

Duterte declared martial law in the south of the Philippines on May 23 in a bid to quash the rising IS threat, and said he was prepared to impose military rule nationwide if terrorism spread.

He was later found dead on the fifth floor of a hotel connected to the complex, the 38th fatality of the night.

Right after the attack, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria through its news Amaq news agency said its fighters carried out the attack.

Carlos’ parents, Fernando and Teodora, were with Albayalde during the briefing.

During the attack, the gunman engaged in a firefight with casino employees, police said.

Early Friday, a gunman entered the Resorts World Manila, an upmarket hotel and casino complex near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, firing shots from an assault rifle and setting fire to gambling tables. “The work of the ISIS is more cruel and brutal”. He is seen shooting through several thick white doors, breaking down one of them at 12:18 a.m. Friday – only 11 minutes after his arrival. Inside the room, and out of view of security cameras, he lay down on the bed, set himself on fire and fatally shot himself, Mr. Gomez said.