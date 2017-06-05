Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Independence Realty Trust Inc shares while 25 reduced holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Baird began new coverage on Independence Realty Trust, Inc. giving the company a “outperform” rating. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,679,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the period. Harrison Street Securities LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ltd. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.02% in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT). The Firm is engaged in the business of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of real estate assets. The stock rose 0.74% or $0.14 reaching $19 per share. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT). (FR) opened at 29.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Independence Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.68M market cap company. About shares traded. Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) has risen 20.69% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending. After posting $0.18 EPS for the previous quarter, Independence Realty Trust Inc’s analysts now forecast 0.00 % EPS growth. Compass Point maintained Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) rating on Monday, November 2. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.11 million. During the same quarter previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend yield will be $2.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 1,393 Shares of Agree Realty Co”. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of worldwide copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://baseballnewssource.com/markets/bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa-purchases-1393-shares-of-agree-realty-co-adc/918930.html. More interesting news about Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Independence Realty Trust to Present at NAREIT’s REITWeek 2017” published on May 23, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com’s news article titled: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc”. The stock of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 30 by Wunderlich. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Education Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Education Realty Trust now has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,157 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 995,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,709,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Alyeska Investment Gru Limited Partnership invested in 211,811 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The company is up by 1.42 percent from yesterday’s close.

More notable recent Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) news were published by: Reuters.com which released: “BRIEF-Independence Realty Trust says entered into a credit agreement” on May 04, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Independence Realty Trust, Inc”. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a DE limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC.