India committed to climate change: Minister

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said the decision was “a major fault against humanity and against our planet” and accused Trump of being “very arrogant because he says well, I don’t agree, so therefore everybody has to negotiate again”. They both appeared on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends”.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”. That is well short of the country’s Paris pledge to reduce emissions by 26% over the same period.

He said the deal would have cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

The action comes months after city council members in Flagstaff, Mesa, Tucson, Surprise and Tempe signed an open letter from the National League of Cities in March urging the president not to pull out of the climate agreement.

Conway made similar remarks in an interview on Fox News, citing “fairness” to American workers and businesses.

Martin Schulz, leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, tweeted: “You can withdraw from a climate agreement but not from climate change, Mr. Trump“.

Even if every country met its commitments – a big if, considering China has already underreported its carbon dioxide emissions and there are no repercussions for failing to meet the pledges – the changes in Earth’s temperature would be nearly undetectable.

But Britain did not sign a joint statement by the leaders of Germany, France and Italy, who said they regretted Trump’s decision and insisted that the accord can not be renegotiated.

The president’s speech was so out of tune on Pittsburgh that whoever wrote it missed the same-day editorial in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which called on Trump not to leave Paris.

At least 10 states across the country have said they’re still committed to the accord, including New York, California, Washington and Colorado.

“The United States will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, African nations are protesting Trump’s decision. South Africa’s government calls the USA pullout “an abdication of global responsibility”. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

Trump’s announcement fulfils one of his campaign promises and plays well to his core Republican supporters. Of course, by 2021, there may or may not be a different occupant in the White House.

Certainly, withdrawing from the Paris Agreement will be met with consternation from foreign leaders, as was the case when the USA withdrew from the Kyoto Protocol.

Only two countries – Nicaragua and Syria – are not part of the Paris accord.

He is breaking from many of America’s staunchest allies, who have expressed alarm about the decision. Several of his top aides also opposed the action, including his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

This was not the first time that the USA was opting out of an worldwide climate agreement, environmentalists pointed out. The goal is to cap global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Their United States Climate Alliance is created to “convene USA states committed to upholding the Paris Climate Agreement and taking aggressive action on climate change”.

The immediate impact of Trump’s move could be largely symbolic.

“We think the Paris Accord reflects the widest agreement of the worldwide community with regards to climate change, and parties should cherish this hard-won outcome”, Hua Chunying, ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday.

The Paris Agreement, which went into effect November 4, 2016, and now has 147 signatories, would have big impacts on global temperatures, climate scientists have said. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn accused May of “subservience” to the President Trump. “The U.S.is the world’s second largest contributor of greenhouse gases, so we have a particular responsibility to lead – and it’s in our own interest to do so, because if we don’t, we will pay for it in worse health, lost jobs, and a weaker economy”.