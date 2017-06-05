India decimate Pakistan despite rain disruptions

This was India’s first ODI match against Pakistan since the 2015 World Cup which the Indian team won by 76 runs.

Set a revised target of 324 in 48 overs at the start of their innings under the Duckworth/Lewis method, Pakistan were required to chase 289 in 41 overs when play resumed after the day’s third rain interruption.

The biggest improvement for India over the past few years has been their bowling – this is no longer a team that only rely on their batsmen, they have four or five world-class bowlers, capable of knocking down any team in the world – heck, so good is India’s bowling at the moment, there is no place in the playing XI for R Ashwin.

Shikhar Dhawan was the only batsmen to be dismissed.

The last time Pakistan defeated India in an ICC tournament was during the 2009 Champions Trophy at Centurion.

He scored 68 off 65 balls.

While Hardik Pandya is the only all-rounder in the team, Ravindra Jadeja has been picked up ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin as a spinner.

India captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh made Pakistan pay for fluffing catches with quickfire fifties as the holders launched their Champions Trophy title-defence with a 124-run thrashing of their arch-rivals at Edgbaston on Sunday.

In the post match presentation, Kohli said,”With bat and ball we were nine out of 10, in the field we were six today”. Most of that 20 came during a costly 23-run last over for Imad Wasim (0-66). The team were all out for 164 in 33 overs.

Kohli and Yuvraj piled on 93 at nearly 10 an over as all trace of Pakistani discipline evaporated and Amir, followed by Wahab, pulled up lame. The pressure started building on the bowlers and fielders and, as a result, they dropped Yuvraj and Kohli in the process, which cost them hugely in the death overs.

Amir’s first spell of four overs was exceptional as he gave away 14 runs and was a tad unlucky to not get a wicket.

The International Cricket Council released a statement on Sunday morning in which it confirmed security is “very much front and centre of our preparations” as the global tournament continues over the next two weeks.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the victims and their families and friends following the attacks in London on Saturday evening”, England tweeted.

Australia play Bangladesh in Group A at The Oval on Monday.