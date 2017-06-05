India didn’t sign Paris accord for foreign monetary benefits: Sushma Swaraj

■ India did not sign the Paris Agreement under duress or for monetary benefits.

Asserting that there is no change in India-US relationship despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate deal, Sushma said that the relationship between the two countries is progressing as it did during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Differences surfaced in NDA over Swaraj’s remarks about opposing Congress candidates including finance minister Pranab Mukherjee and Vice President Hamid Ansari for the Rashtrapati Bhawan.New Delhi, India on Monday said it had been engaged in preserving environment for 5,000 years, dismissing US President Donald Trump’s charges that it signed the Paris pact to get “billions and billions and billions” of dollars from developed nations. “We have closer ties with nearly every nation, than what we used to have till a few years ago”. On possibility of PM Narendra Modi-Nawaz Sharif meeting at Astana SCO Summit she said that nothing is fixed from both sides.

“No change in India-US ties despite Trump’s move on Paris climate agreement”, she added.

However she said ever since Donald Trump came into power, India’s relations with United States of America is growing at the same pace as it was under Barack Obama.

India has always respected, even worshipped nature. Ms Swaraj is known for addressing and solving the issues of overseas Indians and distressed Indians in foreign countries through her “Twitter Diplomacy”.

The minister said there was no flip-flop on part of the government in handling Pakistan. She was, however, quick to add that “talks and terror do not go together”.

The Minister also made it clear that the Kashmir issue can only be resolved bilaterally and that third party intervention is unacceptable.

On the question of Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue in the International Court of Justice, Swaraj said, “Kashmir is an integral part of India and there is no question of compromise. We will take it up with Beijing”, she said. “However, she admitted that the new H-1B visa rule is a matter of concern for India”.