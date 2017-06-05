India major defence partner

Hishammuddin was in Singapore attending the 16th edition of the Asia Security Summit organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) for three days, beginning June 2.

He also proposed a few ideas to address recent security challenges, which include the escalating tension and volatility in the Korean peninsula, as well as Islamic State’s growing plans for the region.

In addressing these challenges, Hishammuddin proposed five solutions, amongst them, championing moderation both within and across borders, and renewing commitments to regional and worldwide cooperation.

Mattis also said that while the United States welcomes China’s economic development, an economic and political friction between the two sides is anticipated, as Washington can not accept Chinese actions that impinge on the interests of the worldwide community.

Hishammuddin said the Five Powers Defence Arrangement Defence Ministers’ Meeting, which Malaysia is a part of, has agreed to share intelligence on terrorist threats in Malaysia and Singapore.

The deputy minister said that Russian Federation has announced several initiatives to strengthen collective activities in the region and develop common code of conducts for all sides in Asia-Pacific.

The US recognises India as a major defence partner partly out of respect for New Delhi’s indispensable role in maintaining stability in the Indian Ocean region, Defence Secretary James Mattis has said.

They also spoke about the importance of the US’ continued presence in Asia Pacific in ensuring peace and stability, and discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Sulu Sea and the Southern Philippines, the ministry said.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Indonesian Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu discussed security challenges and defense cooperation during a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore, Navy Cmdr.