India’s heaviest rocket with GSAT-19 all set for maiden flight

The GSLV-Mark III carried a 3,136-kg GSAT-19 communication satellite-the heaviest to be lifted by an Indian rocket till date-to an altitude of around 179 km above the Earth after just over 16 minutes into the flight.

The countdown is progressing smoothly for the maiden launch of India’s new heavy-duty GSLV-Mk III rocket scheduled for Monday evening, carrying a three-tonne communications satellite, and the scientists are excited, said a top ISRO official.

The GSAT-19’s successful launch today will now pave the way for the launch of GSAT-11-a heavier communication satellite-into the space in the near future. “The Indian space program is now completely indigenous”. However, it has been expensive for India, with each launch costing India’s exchequer about INR 400 crore.

Though other rockets such as Ariane 5 and Delta IV Heavy can launch much heavier payloads (up to 8 tonnes), the GSLV Mk III is still a huge improvement in India’s launch capabilities.

India has been developing satellite launch vehicles since the 1980s.

Previously, India has relied on paying the French to launch its satellites that weighed more than 2,300 kilograms.

ISRO officials told IANS that due to the increase in the diameters of various stages, the height got reduced despite a drastic increase in the weight – from around 415 ton of GSLV-Mk II to 640 ton in GSLV-Mk III. Overall, the development of GSLV Mk III is estimated to have cost over INR 300 crore. First, there is the economic imperative.

“It is a historic day. both the GSLV Mk-III and the GSAT-19 launch have been successful. we are looking forward to its (GSAT-19) operations”, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar said.

The launch, planned for 5.28 p.m. local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, around 120 kilometers from Chennai, will see the “fat boy” rocket carry a 3,136 kg GSAT-19 communications satellite some 36,000 kilometers into space – where it is meant to help bolster the country’s internet connectivity.

However, India may not become a serious player in the global communication satellite launch market. The second is liquid fuel and the third is the cryogenic engine. India then chose to develop these engines domestically, but this took some time. According to experts, this feature will also let the satellite beam more data to the ISRO. With the GSLV Mk-III, India will have this too. India’s further deep space exploration and manned space-flight plans require launch vehicles that can carry heavy payloads.