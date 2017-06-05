India’s RCom shares rise after debt deal with lenders

Share price of Reliance Communication climbed by nearly 5% in early trade after lenders provided a seven-months time to the company for paying off its debt on Friday.

RCom said it will also present to the lenders its long-term plans for servicing its remaining debt of INR 200 billion.

Anil Ambani owned Reliance Communications has finally revealed that the new RCom- Aircel merged entity will be called Aircom after the completion of the proposed deal. The reprieve is meant to give RCOM time to complete the sale of a 51% stake in its infrastructure arm Reliance Infratel (RITL) to Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and the merger of its wireless operations with Aircel – which, it was also announced, will be branded “Aircom’ – with the transactions expected to reduce the firm’s debt by INR250 billion (USD3.9 billion) to INR200 billion”.

Failure to clinch those deals by the end of the year could see lenders force through a restructuring or convert their debt to equity under India’s strategic debt restructuring (SDR) rules that can be applied to companies that default on their loans.

The RCom Chairman addressed the media in Mumbai following pressure from lenders over its ability to service debt.

The debt-laden company on Friday also said that aggressive tariff war and high taxes may squeeze Indian telecom operators, leaving a gaping Rs 1,20,000 crore deficit between the industry’s earnings and its debt/payment commitments this year.

RCom has been battling with losses and credit ratings downgrades due the amount of debt the company has in its balance sheet by end of March 2017.

The share recovery comes after RCom slumped 19.8 per cent last week to a series of record lows, registering its worst weekly performance since October 2009.

Shares in the company were trading up 2.18 percent at 21.10 rupees at 0348 GMT.