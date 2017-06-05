India services PMI rises to 52.2 in May

Ongoing economic growth is having a positive spill-over effect on the performance of the labour market, with jobs being added at the fastest rate in almost a decade.

That’s up from 52.2 in April, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Although the rate of job growth was modest, it was the fastest in nearly four years.

Business growth in the United Arab Emirates’ non-oil private sector fell to a six-month low in May as output growth slowed, a survey of companies showed on Monday.

Activity in India’s services industry accelerated in May as domestic and foreign orders rose, prompting firms to create jobs at the fastest pace in almost four years, a private business survey showed on Monday.

Taken together, they pushed the composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, to 52.5 in May from 51.3, its highest in seven months.

New orders also declined, with the index reading at 45.7 points in May compared with 46.3 points a month earlier. “Moreover, business confidence fell as a reflection of firms concerns regarding competitive pressures and lacklustre demand”, Lima said. Nonetheless, in both instances rates of increase eased.

On the price front, input price inflation slowed to a survey-record low in May.

RBI’s next policy review is scheduled this week.