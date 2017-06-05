India smash Pakistan in Champions Trophy

His fluidity came back and strike rate increased along the way.

But Arthur was angry at suggestions that Wahab had come into the match carrying an injury. When Yuvraj departed lbw to Hasan it led to another upping of the ante, Kohli unfurling three sixes and three fours in a savage 11-ball period, before Hardik Pandya clubbed Imad Wasim for three sixes in as many balls in the 48th and final over.

But fellow left-arm fast bowler Wahab was hugely expensive, his wicketless 8.4 overs costing 87 runs.

In a tournament where the defending champions could face stiff tests against hosts England, Australia and South Africa in the latter stages, Kohli’s immunity to both the pressure of the occasion and quality of the opponent could well be the difference in helping India retain the trophy.

Yuvraj’s 53 off 32 balls was full of eye-catching strokeplay and helped India break free from a sluggish phase towards the back end of their innings. I was lucky I was dropped, but I capitalised and I was hitting it well.

All forged crucial partnerships, played the ball to its merit and post-rain, when it was more hard to bat with the same concentration, applied themselves to the English conditions. “Rohit took some time going, but he’s coming back from an injury, and worldwide cricket is different to IPL“, Kohli pointed out. Because of the rain interruptions, you have to give yourself time. There is simply no excuse for a 164-run score on a flat wicket where the opposition managed 319 with consummate ease.

After scoring 110 runs in 20 overs, both sought to exploit the conditions and poor fielding from the Pakistani players.

Azhar had already top-edged Jadeja to deep midwicket by then and all sense of jeopardy had gone.

The dismissal of Mohammad Hafeez (33) caught by Kumar off Jadeja was like the writing on the wall.

India defeats Pakistan by 124 runs.

Pacer Hasan Ali was having a good match until the 39th over of India’s innings to have bowling figures of 6-0-21-0. Umesh Yadav took 3-30, including the last two wickets with Wahab Riaz absent hurt. The 93 runs partnership between Virat and Yuvraj was definitely the game changer, along with Pakistan’s lacklustre batting.

Kohli’s arrival drew a predictably ear-splitting reaction but Sharma had begun to weigh down the innings and it was not until he was run out that India hit top gear. Rohit took some time going, but he’s coming back from an injury, and worldwide cricket is different to IPL. The momentum is lost and the batsmen feel the heat even before they step out to bat. “And Hardik, 18 off five balls, was outstanding”.

“We were in control for 40 overs but we lost the plot in the last eight overs”, Sarfraz admitted.

India went ahead with four seamers purely because they were playing Pakistan.

“We have been waiting for India to take on Pakistan because it is taking place after a long time”. India will be extremely happy with their performance overall.

The Indian team today romped to a victory against the Pakistanis at Edgbaston.