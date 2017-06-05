India thrash Bangladesh in ICC Champions Trophy warm-up

Every member of the team is the same for me.

They had the option of sending in captain Virat Kohli, considered the world’s top batsman, to help the recovery effort but they instead chose to hand the responsibility to Karthik, who made a nine-ball duck in the victory over New Zealand on Sunday (May 28). India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4. “I just feel that he’s a no-nonsense kind of player, doesn’t fake it out there, is all about his great skill that he has and ability to win games out of nowhere… it’s Lionel Messi”.

“We have worked on that”, said the 32-year-old Azhar, who has been recalled for the Champions Trophy.

In 1992, when India took on South Africa in a Test match in Durban, the concept of third umpire came into existence, who in turn could be consulted for the decisions: run-outs, stumpings and boundaries.

It further added, “To celebrate the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, we’re inviting everyone to tap/click and take a swing at our pocket-size game!”

But it was also an indication of how Bangladesh were more than just a team to be respected in sub-continental conditions, something they emphasised with wins over New Zealand and Ireland in a triangular warm-up tournament in Dublin this month. At the same time we have improved a lot since that game.

“You know, 84 obviously doesn t look good”, said Mortaza.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya also chipped in with a wicket each and presented a strong case for their selection in the playing XI in the group matches of the tournament.

Laxman praised the Indian batsmen for showing the temperament and skills in English conditions. With AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla in the side, one can not rule them out from reaching the knock-out stages.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Intel as our Official Innovation Partner of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017“, said David Richardson, Chief Executive of the ICC. When asked about the importance of the tournament Laxman differed from his former teammate’s comment. The India-Pakistan rivalry on a cricket field is unparalleled.

Laxman also named his four semi-finalists of the tournament.

With the start of the Champions Trophy just two days away, this was a poorly-timed flop from Bangladesh, whose bowlers were swatted away by holders India as they piled up 324 for seven.